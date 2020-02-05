Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Cheers all the way from NZ': BCCI posts pic of Ravi Shastri & Co. watching Yashasvi Jaiswal bat in U19 World Cup Final

'Cheers all the way from NZ': BCCI posts pic of Ravi Shastri & Co. watching Yashasvi Jaiswal bat in U19 World Cup Final

DNA Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
BCCI Shares Picture of Ravi Shastri, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant Watching Ind vs Ban U19 World Cup Final From New Zealand
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published

U19 CWC: 'Good at handling pressure': Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on son's ton [Video]U19 CWC: 'Good at handling pressure': Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on son's ton

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a majestic century against Pakistan to fire India into final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Yashasvi's parents expressed delight on their..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Defending champions India take on Bangladesh in ICC U19 World Cup final

Irrespective of what happens in Sunday’s final, India have reinforced the fact that they are undisputed leaders at the under-19 level and the cricketing...
Zee News

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup final: India batsmen race to same end

Watch as India batsmen Atharva Ankolekar and Dhruv Jurel race each other to the same end for a photo finish call in their U19 Cricket World Cup final against...
BBC Sport Also reported by •News24Mid-DayIndian Express

Tweets about this

AaravEdits

தல வெறியன் ஆரவ்™ RT @BCCI: Cheers all the way from New Zealand for the #U19. #TeamIndia #U19CWC https://t.co/WaZEIKeqcz 28 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.