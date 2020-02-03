Global  

Victoria Police misled High Court, Supreme Court over Gobbo, DPP alleges

The Age Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The Director of Public Prosecutions alleges police failed to disclose to judges in three separate trials that Nicola Gobbo was registered as an informer in 1999, six years earlier than the force had repeatedly claimed in sworn evidence.
