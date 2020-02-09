Global  

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah becomes youngest to take Test hat trick

Hindu Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Bangladesh’s leg-spinner Alok Kapali was previously the youngest to record a Test hat trick.
Sport24.co.za | Pakistan's Naseem Shah becomes youngest to take Test hat-trick

Pakistan teenager Naseem Shah grabbed a hat trick against Bangladesh to become the youngest person to record the feat in Test cricket.
News24

Naseem Shah, 16, becomes youngest bowler to take Test hat-trick

Pakistan's 16-year-old Naseem Shah becomes the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket as the hosts close on victory over Bangladesh.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

TayabShafique

Tayab Shafique RT @daniel86cricket: Pakistan's Naseem Shah had immense courage to bowl in a warmup match just 24 hours after losing his mother during his… 15 seconds ago

DailyQudrat

Daily Qudrat Naseem Shah becomes youngest cricketer to take Test hat-trick - https://t.co/DI545HwLix #pakistan #PTI #PMLN #pa... 2 minutes ago

AliMuhammad910

ali mian RT @AsharJawad: Pakistan's Naseem Shah from district Dir at age of 16 becomes youngest in test cricket's history to take a hat-trick. Lost… 3 minutes ago

ANDREA08679408

ANDREA RT @raybae689: Naseem Shah, Pakistan's 16-year-old fast bowler, becomes youngest player to take a Test hat-trick https://t.co/SAwSkdmcFX ht… 3 minutes ago

Slh_Andrabi

Liaqat RT @FoxSportsLab: Naseem Shah becomes the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick (16 years & 359 days) 5th Test hat-trick for Pakistan a… 7 minutes ago

