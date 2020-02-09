Global  

Switzerland votes to ban homophobic discrimination

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Switzerland has passed a referendum on whether it should ban discrimination against gay people. Opponents said the new law could stifle free speech.
