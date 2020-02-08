Global  

Riders in the storm: Dutch cyclists brave Storm Ciara

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020
NEELTJE JANS, Netherlands (AP) — Call them riders in the storm. While much of northern Europe hunkered down Sunday and hoped that Storm Ciara would blow over quickly with its hurricane-force winds, an intrepid band of cyclists made the most of the conditions to take part in the Dutch Headwind Cycling Championships. The ingredients were […]
Riders in the storm: Dutch cyclists brave Storm Ciara

Riders in the storm: Dutch cyclists brave Storm Ciara
Dutch Eredivisie & Belgian Pro League games postponed because of Storm Ciara

Sunday's fixtures across Belgium and the Netherlands are postponed because of the weather expected from Storm Ciara.
