Ireland to face messy coalition talks after close vote

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Irish politicians are facing messy talks over the creation of a new government as an exit poll suggests that the parliamentary election ended in a dead heat between the country’s three biggest parties. Vote counting began Sunday with analysts forecasting that some sort of coalition is inevitable. Full results are expected in […]
