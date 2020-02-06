Global  

Reservation in promotions | Congress, LJP disagree with Supreme Court’s order

Hindu Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The court issued the order while dealing with pleas regarding Uttarakhand government’s September 5, 2012, decision when the Congress was in power in the State, to fill up all posts in public services in the State without providing reservations to SC/STs.
