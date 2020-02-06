PM Modi writes to Xi Jinping, offers help to combat coronavirus outbreak in China
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday offered India’s assistance to China to deal with the outbreak of novel Coronavirus that has claimed over 800 lives so far. In a letter addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi expressed solidarity with the premier and also conveyed his condolences at the unfortunate loss of lives due to the outbreak. PM Modi also thanked Xi Jinping for facilitating the evacuation of 647 Indian citizens from Hubei province earlier this month. PM Modi has expressed solidarity with Chinese President and the people of China over the outbreak of nCorona virus in China. In a letter written to Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM offered India’s assistance to...
