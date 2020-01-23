Global  

Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record

BBC News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The BA Boeing 747-436 reached speeds of 825 mph in the jet stream accelerated by Storm Ciara.
Extreme bumpy landing for diverted plane in Storm Ciara crosswinds [Video]Extreme bumpy landing for diverted plane in Storm Ciara crosswinds

This was the terrifying moment a diverted Wizz Air plane landed at Birmingham Airport on Sunday (February 9th) as strong Storm Ciara winds rocked the plane. The aircraft was initially intended to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published

Pilot struggles to land plane in Dublin due to Storm Brendan [Video]Pilot struggles to land plane in Dublin due to Storm Brendan

Flight EI129 from Toronto struggles to land in Dublin during Storm Brendan. Must see! Credit: Ger Hanley (Twitter)

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:25Published


British Airways flight breaks transatlantic record – thanks to Storm Ciara

A British Airways plane is thought to have made the fastest ever flight by a conventional airliner from New York to London.
Belfast Telegraph

Misterfizzx

Pat Counts A nice discussion starter for frames of reference and relative velocity: Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic… https://t.co/IO9vU3LQyE 46 seconds ago

AircrewBuzz

B N Sullivan BBC News - Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record https://t.co/OAiDK1vOed 58 seconds ago

Daniso

Dannie Grant Phiri BBC News - Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record https://t.co/sQg9JHsyYZ 1 minute ago

mattculley8

Matthew Culley BBC News - Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record https://t.co/EhI0HHMHZI 1 minute ago

_maggs

Paul McGee BBC News - Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record https://t.co/f0tkuQ1UzA 2 minutes ago

Daniso

Dannie Grant Phiri BBC News - Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record https://t.co/sQg9JHsyYZ #stormchiara @Boeing… https://t.co/dYdksUM9VN 2 minutes ago

Petrolheadsarah

Sarah Rigby BBC News - Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record https://t.co/aKzViE2h52 2 minutes ago

ellahoward271

Lou Ella Howard BBC News - Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record https://t.co/CAZFCeRjP0 "The Boeing 747-436 rea… https://t.co/C533z6AfAP 3 minutes ago

