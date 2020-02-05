Global  

Thousands from cruise ship in Hong Kong freed after virus tests

Hindu Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The passengers and crew isolated on the vessel had been expecting to stay aboard until Tuesday.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong lifts quarantine on cruise ship

Hong Kong lifts quarantine on cruise ship 01:41

 Hong Kong has lifted a quarantine on the World Dream cruise ship after clearing all crew members of the new virus.

'I feel so happy', says passenger after leaving ship [Video]'I feel so happy', says passenger after leaving ship

Thousands of people have left a cruise ship that was put in quarantine in Hong Kong.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:47Published

Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine [Video]Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine

A passenger aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in the Port of Yokohama explains what it is like for those aboard. Yardley Wong was on the cruise ship to celebrate Chinese New Year..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:15Published


Thousands held on cruise ship in Hong Kong as authorities check for virus

Thousands of passengers and crew on a cruise ship that docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday were being kept on board while they were tested for a coronavirus as the...
Reuters

China deaths rise to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on ship

China deaths rise to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on shipBEIJING (AP) — Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in Thailand...
WorldNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

