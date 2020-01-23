Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > IND vs BAN: Ravi Bishnoi scripts history for India during ICC U19 World Cup 2020 Final against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN: Ravi Bishnoi scripts history for India during ICC U19 World Cup 2020 Final against Bangladesh

DNA Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only stand out performer with the bat on the day for India as he smashed 88 runs off 121 balls and became the leading run-scorer in the tournament too.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U19 CWC: 'Good at handling pressure': Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on son's ton [Video]U19 CWC: 'Good at handling pressure': Yashasvi Jaiswal's father on son's ton

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a majestic century against Pakistan to fire India into final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Yashasvi's parents expressed delight on their..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:32Published

Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup [Video]Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup

The Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, something that her side couldn’t do..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U-19 World Cup final: Bangladesh win toss, choose to bowl first against India

It is the first time that any Bangladesh side have reached the final of an ICC tournament.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •HinduBBC SportDNAZee NewsIndian ExpressIndiaTimes

Defending champions India take on Bangladesh in ICC U19 World Cup final

Irrespective of what happens in Sunday’s final, India have reinforced the fact that they are undisputed leaders at the under-19 level and the cricketing...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Lawgical_Mind

Sweta :) RT @dna: IND vs BAN: Ravi Bishnoi scripts history for India during ICC U19 World Cup 2020 Final against Bangladesh . . . #INDvBAN #Cricket… 3 minutes ago

dna

DNA IND vs BAN: Ravi Bishnoi scripts history for India during ICC U19 World Cup 2020 Final against Bangladesh . . .… https://t.co/VPCz2sbfof 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.