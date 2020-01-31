Get free pizza and deals for National Pizza Day at Papa John's, Pizza Hut and more Sunday
|
|
Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Save some dough for National Pizza Day Sunday at Pizza Hut, Domino's, Papa John's and get free pizza at Planet Fitness. Chipotle has free delivery.
|
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
The Benefits Of Pizza 04:22
Registered dietician Caroline Passerrello stops by to explain the benefits of pizza ahead of National Pizza Day!
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this