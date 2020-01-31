Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Papa John's Pizza > Get free pizza and deals for National Pizza Day at Papa John's, Pizza Hut and more Sunday

Get free pizza and deals for National Pizza Day at Papa John's, Pizza Hut and more Sunday

USATODAY.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Save some dough for National Pizza Day Sunday at Pizza Hut, Domino's, Papa John's and get free pizza at Planet Fitness. Chipotle has free delivery.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: The Benefits Of Pizza

The Benefits Of Pizza 04:22

 Registered dietician Caroline Passerrello stops by to explain the benefits of pizza ahead of National Pizza Day!

Recent related videos from verified sources

National Pizza Day Being Celebrated Sunday [Video]National Pizza Day Being Celebrated Sunday

What's your favorite pizza shop?

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:32Published

Public health officials offer testing for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day [Video]Public health officials offer testing for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

North Central Health District and Walgreens provided free HIV testing.

Credit: WMGTPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Papa John’s debuts new ‘Papadias’ at Shaq’s Super Bowl party

Papa John's had a big Super Bowl weekend, debuting a new menu item at Shaq's Fun House in Miami. It's called a "Papadia," and it's a take on an Italian flatbread...
bizjournals

Shaq says he 'couldn't put down' Papa John's new Papadia, a pizza and sandwich in one

Shaquille O'Neal is a fan of Papa John's new Papadia, which he says "combines everything you love about pizza and sandwiches into one meal."
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mgreek_gypsy

mgreek🌟🌟gypsy Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Pizza for #NationalPizzaDay https://t.co/M671WqO2F2 6 minutes ago

SFAgentJay

State Farm Agent Jay Today is National Pizza Day. See who has Pizza day Specials. https://t.co/VaO7B17eUn 20 minutes ago

MRichWJLA

Michelle Richardson RT @ABC7Kellye: It's #NationalPizzaDay and restaurants are offering deals: https://t.co/gXaMjUTNLw https://t.co/5LDM13mNiE 25 minutes ago

ABC7Kellye

Kellye Lynn It's #NationalPizzaDay and restaurants are offering deals: https://t.co/gXaMjUTNLw https://t.co/5LDM13mNiE 29 minutes ago

psecu

PSECU Happy #NationalPizzaDay! 🍕 🍕 🍕 Vote for your favorite pizza topping and check out these National Pizza Day deals t… https://t.co/xdXQVlQwOG 33 minutes ago

Droid_News

Droid Phone News National Pizza Day 2020: All the best freebies and deals on pizza and more https://t.co/Lad61I3Dbn 38 minutes ago

chris_writes

Chris Smith National Pizza Day 2020: All the best freebies and deals on pizza and more https://t.co/iwXwOhHR7R https://t.co/9eJc59nQ2I 44 minutes ago

BGR

BGR.com National Pizza Day 2020: All the best freebies and deals on pizza and more https://t.co/ByR6DpI78y https://t.co/brMiGW4zp8 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.