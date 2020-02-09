Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Utah sends employees to Mexico for lower prescription prices

Utah sends employees to Mexico for lower prescription prices

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ann Lovell had never owned a passport before last year. Now, the 62-year-old teacher is a frequent flier, traveling every few months to Tijuana, Mexico, to buy medication for rheumatoid arthritis — with tickets paid for by the state of Utah’s public insurer. Lovell is one of about 10 state […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Utah sends employees to Mexico for lower prescription prices

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ann Lovell had never owned a passport before last year. Now, the 62-year-old teacher is a frequent flier, traveling every few months to...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

cdrtx

colonygirl RT @MSN: Utah sends employees to Mexico for lower prescription prices https://t.co/pMNfD6oGeS 6 seconds ago

PhilMQuinn

Lightbulb Thunderpoop RT @ABC: Utah is paying public employees to travel to Mexico to fill their prescription medications in a program aimed at reducing the high… 20 seconds ago

DMSpinharney

DM Spinharney RT @TheTNHoller: “UTAH SENDS PUBLIC EMPLOYEES TO MEXICO FOR LOWER PRESCRIPTION PRICES” “The cost difference is so large the state insur… 38 seconds ago

RobertW81555222

Robert William Jackson Utah sends employees to Mexico for lower prescription prices https://t.co/fjKQwjykFs 1 minute ago

beyond_wall

The North Remembers RT @TrueFactsStated: Utah sends employees to Mexico for lower prescription prices - ABC News https://t.co/g2XJjBDAbS 2 minutes ago

MSN

MSN Utah sends employees to Mexico for lower prescription prices https://t.co/pMNfD6oGeS 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.