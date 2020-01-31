Global  

Trump to make lower, $2 billion spending request for border wall: officials

Reuters Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump will request $2 billion in new funding for border wall construction in his 2021 budget, substantially less than he sought last year, according to senior administration officials.
News video: Report: Maintaining Border Wall May Balloon Its Costs Over Time

Report: Maintaining Border Wall May Balloon Its Costs Over Time 02:27

 At $18 billion to build, President Trump&apos;s border barrier stands to be the world&apos;s most expensive wall. Keeping it in shape will raise the price.

Report: Crews Blasting Through Arizona National Monument For Trump Border Wall [Video]Report: Crews Blasting Through Arizona National Monument For Trump Border Wall

The border wall construction will reportedly impact a national monument in Arizona.

A chunk of Trump border wall collapsed [Video]A chunk of Trump border wall collapsed

Part of President Donald Trump’s border wall collapsed and fell into Mexico. According to Business Insider, strong winds of up to 37 mph caused the wall to break off. An agent from Customs and Border..

Trump to make lower, $2 billion spending request for border wall -officials

U.S. President Donald Trump will request $2 billion in new funding for border wall construction in his 2021 budget, substantially less than he sought last year,...
Trump touted more than 100 miles of new border wall during State of Union — 99 more than has been built

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump boasted during his State of the Union address that his administration has built more than 100 miles of barriers along the...
