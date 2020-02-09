Naseem Shah, 16, becomes youngest bowler to take Test hat-trick

farid alvie RT @DanyalGilani: Amazing talent! 🏏 Naseem Shah joins the elite club with his today’s hat-trick against #Bangladesh. Performing this feat… 19 seconds ago

MD Danish RT @PeshawarZalmi: 🇵🇰🆚🇧🇩 Young Gun @iNaseemShah Becomes the youngest player to bag a hatrick in Test Cricket 💥 What a feeling in front of… 30 seconds ago

Guardian news Pakistan's Naseem Shah, 16, becomes youngest player to take Test hat-trick https://t.co/0r7hKfRJms 44 seconds ago

Hamish Arnold RT @PitchedInLine: Naseem Shah becomes the youngest bowler to take a Test Hat-trick 🔥 via @ImBilalRahi https://t.co/JsVJbKDNjg 1 minute ago

Cricket’s great moments Naseem Shah becomes the youngest bowler to take a Test Hat-trick 🔥 via @ImBilalRahi https://t.co/JsVJbKDNjg 3 minutes ago

Ahmad RT @faizanlakhani: 16 year old Naseem Shah becomes the youngest Cricketer to claim a hat trick in Test Cricket. 4 minutes ago