Naseem Shah, 16, becomes youngest bowler to take Test hat-trick

BBC News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Pakistan's 16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah becomes the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick as the hosts closed on victory over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.
Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: 16-year-old Naseem Shah youngest to claim Test hat-trick against Bangladesh


Indian Express

