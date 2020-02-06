Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The biggest drama at the Oscars: Which one of these 5 movies will win best picture?

The biggest drama at the Oscars: Which one of these 5 movies will win best picture?

USATODAY.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The Oscar acting races seem to be decided, but there's drama in best picture. Here are the five movies that could win the biggest prize on Feb. 9.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The Farewell takes top prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Farewell takes top prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards 01:40

 Lulu Wang’s poignant family drama The Farewell has taken the top prize at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards. Wang appeared visibly shocked when presenter Robert De Niro called the name of her acclaimed film, ahead of hotly tipped favourite Uncut Gems. Based on Wang’s own experience, The...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Every 2020 Oscar Best Picture Nominee Ranked! [Video]Every 2020 Oscar Best Picture Nominee Ranked!

These movies are the best of the best that 2019 had to offer... but what's the best of the best of the BEST? Join WatchMojo as we rank the nominees for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 92nd..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 23:10Published

VFX Artist Breaks Down This Year's Best Visual Effects Nominees [Video]VFX Artist Breaks Down This Year's Best Visual Effects Nominees

Kevin Baillie, Creative Director & Sr. VFX Supervisor for Method Studios, talks through this year's Oscar nominees for Best Visual Effects -- 1917, Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, The Lion King, and..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 17:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Oscars' 10 worst best-picture winners ever, ranked (we're talking about you, 'Crash')

The Oscars aspire to honor Hollywood's best, but it doesn't always work out that way. The 10 worst movies to win best picture at the Academy Awards.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Oscars 2020: '1917,' 'Parasite' vie for best picture at the Academy Awards

With all the major Oscar acting categories seemingly locked up, '1917' and 'Parasite' vie in a wide-open best picture race at the Academy Awards.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JackpotNick

Stevie Nick (no S) The biggest drama at the Oscars: Which one of these 5 movies will win best picture? https://t.co/WriKW83KrO via @usatoday 5 days ago

seekimm

Mike Sem The biggest drama at the Oscars: Which one of these 5 movies will win best picture? https://t.co/tMfx9ZjTlh via ⁦@usatodaylife⁩ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.