NewsR BREAKING NEWS: IND vs BAN: Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets in U19 World Cup final to lift maiden title https://t.co/Sm6kECuIz7 6 seconds ago The Seithikathir IND vs BAN: Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets in U19 World Cup final to lift maiden title. #INDvBAN #Cricket… https://t.co/M3D9NBnNQN 12 seconds ago Khadeza💜 RT @cricketworldcup: Bangladesh's road to their historic #U19CWC title 👇 🔹 Beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets 🔹 Beat Scotland by 7 wickets 🔹 No re… 19 seconds ago Ali RT @Shanyousaf6: This is it..First ever World Cup title for Bangladesh as they beat India by 3 wickets. An unforgettable day for Banglades… 25 seconds ago Ghulam M Khan RT @RURALINDIA: Okay ! Akbar is the Captain of Bangladesh under 19 Cricket Team that just beat India in under 19 world cup 🤫 It's just a… 1 minute ago Abdul Ghaffar Ahmed RT @Waqas_amjad: BANGLADESH HAVE WON THE ICC U19 WORLD CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEIR HISTORY!!!!! They beat india by 3 wickets in final.… 2 minutes ago Ali @mushfiqur15 Congratulations 🎉👏❣️ Bangladesh A historical day Bangladesh Outstanding 🌟🌸 ⭐ Performance Won the Final… https://t.co/48wSmuE6XQ 2 minutes ago Phil RT @Sportsgriduk: Bangladesh Beat India To Win Maiden Under-19 World Cup Title https://t.co/lAabQsLrZ7 3 minutes ago