IND vs BAN: Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets in U19 World Cup final to lift maiden title

DNA Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Brief scores: India 177 all out (Yashasvi Jaiswal 88, Avishek Das 3-40) lost to Bangladesh 170/7 (Akbar Ali 43*, Ravi Bishnoi 4-30) by three wickets (DLS).
Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter reactions to Bangladesh maiden World Cup win

In a low-scoring final, Bangladesh first choked and managed to beat India by three wickets.
Hindu

U19s Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh beat India in final to win first title

Bangladesh win the U19s World Cup for the first time after humbling heavy favourites India in the final in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
BBC Sport

newsr_IN

NewsR BREAKING NEWS: IND vs BAN: Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets in U19 World Cup final to lift maiden title https://t.co/Sm6kECuIz7 6 seconds ago

TheSeithikathir

The Seithikathir IND vs BAN: Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets in U19 World Cup final to lift maiden title. #INDvBAN #Cricket… https://t.co/M3D9NBnNQN 12 seconds ago

khadezaManan

Khadeza💜 RT @cricketworldcup: Bangladesh's road to their historic #U19CWC title 👇 🔹 Beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets 🔹 Beat Scotland by 7 wickets 🔹 No re… 19 seconds ago

AliNasirSyed

Ali RT @Shanyousaf6: This is it..First ever World Cup title for Bangladesh as they beat India by 3 wickets. An unforgettable day for Banglades… 25 seconds ago

gmk_86

Ghulam M Khan RT @RURALINDIA: Okay ! Akbar is the Captain of Bangladesh under 19 Cricket Team that just beat India in under 19 world cup 🤫 It's just a… 1 minute ago

AbdulGh92943907

Abdul Ghaffar Ahmed RT @Waqas_amjad: BANGLADESH HAVE WON THE ICC U19 WORLD CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THEIR HISTORY!!!!! They beat india by 3 wickets in final.… 2 minutes ago

Aa86504076

Ali @mushfiqur15 Congratulations 🎉👏❣️ Bangladesh A historical day Bangladesh Outstanding 🌟🌸 ⭐ Performance Won the Final… https://t.co/48wSmuE6XQ 2 minutes ago

wannawincompo

Phil RT @Sportsgriduk: Bangladesh Beat India To Win Maiden Under-19 World Cup Title https://t.co/lAabQsLrZ7 3 minutes ago

