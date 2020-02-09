Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - live!

Squawka Football RB Leipzig are the first team to keep a clean sheet against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga or Champions League thi… https://t.co/ToD8dy8cLk 6 seconds ago Cam RT @tutulismyname: Watching RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich battle for first place in the Bundesliga. The most important match of the season.… 19 seconds ago Neil Macdonald FT Bayern Munich 0-0 RB Leipzig Only 0.5u profit after I essentially cashed out at HT 🇩🇪 RB Leipzig +1.5 Asian Ha… https://t.co/c3p1FBVmDF 27 seconds ago Tutul Rahman Watching RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich battle for first place in the Bundesliga. The most important match of the seas… https://t.co/rj1ckm8Tr3 13 minutes ago B.O.J RT @AlasdairGold: Jose Mourinho in the stands at the Allianz Arena, watching RB Leipzig's Bundesliga game at Bayern Munich ahead of next We… 23 minutes ago Ben • Carter Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig haven't been involved in a goalless game in the Bundesliga since they played each othe… https://t.co/LepnAQodj6 23 minutes ago Adrian PM RT @standardsport: Tottenham face RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League later this month. With that two-legged tie looming lar… 24 minutes ago E RT @WhoScored: Top goalscorers in the Bundesliga this season: 🥇 R. LEWANDOWSKI -- 22 goals 🥈 T. WERNER -- 20 goals 🥉 J. Sancho -- 12 goals… 24 minutes ago