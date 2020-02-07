Global  

Monfils beats Pospisil to win a 3rd Open Sud de France title

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Gaël Monfils beat Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Open Sud de France title for a third time, equaling French countryman Richard Gasquet’s tournament record. The ninth-ranked Monfils saved all four break points he faced in winning his first title of the season and ninth of his career. […]
Pospisil advances to semifinals at Open Sud de France

Canada's Vasek Pospisil defeated Richard Gasquet of France 6-1, 1-0 on Friday to reach the semifinals at the Open Sud de France.
Monfils continues French dominance in Montpellier

Top seed Gael Monfils captured his third title at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Sunday with a clinical 7-5 6-3 win over Canada's Vasek Pospisil in the...
