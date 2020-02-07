Monfils beats Pospisil to win a 3rd Open Sud de France title

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Gaël Monfils beat Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Open Sud de France title for a third time, equaling French countryman Richard Gasquet’s tournament record. The ninth-ranked Monfils saved all four break points he faced in winning his first title of the season and ninth of his career. […]

