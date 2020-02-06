Global  

Thousands from cruise ship freed after coronavirus tests

SBS Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Thousands of people stranded aboard a cruise ship in Hong Kong for five days were allowed to disembark on Sunday after its 1,800 crew tested negative for the deadly new coronavirus.
 Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus. The ship is docked at Japan’s Yokohama port, where passengers are currently confined to their rooms and...

Passengers board cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns [Video]Passengers board cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns

The Coronavirus continues to be on people's minds, many cruise ship passengers at the Port of San Diego said it is not stopping them from enjoying life.

Crystal River couple stuck on cruise ship due to Coronavirus fears [Video]Crystal River couple stuck on cruise ship due to Coronavirus fears

Couple quarantined aboard cruise ship due to Coronavirus fears.

Coronavirus: Thousands on cruise ship allowed to disembark after tests

Some 3,600 people can finally disembark in Hong Kong after tests for coronavirus return negative.
Passengers leave Hong Kong cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine lifted

Passengers began disembarking from the World Dream cruise ship on Sunday after Hong Kong authorities lifted a quarantine, saying all crew members had been...
