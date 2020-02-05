Global  

Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole in debut with new team

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has won the pole for NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500. Stenhouse turned a fast lap at 194.582 mph to put his new Chevrolet Camaro on the pole for next Sunday’s race. Stenhouse is making his debut with JTG-Daugherty Racing after Roush Fenway Racing abruptly fired him late last […]
