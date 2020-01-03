Sheffield United goes 5th in EPL with 2-1 win vs Bournemouth

Global  

Sunday, 9 February 2020
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United continued to impress in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday. John Lundstram scored the winning goal as the hosts recovered from 1-0 down to claim a victory which sees it overtake Tottenham for fifth place. Challenging for the Champions League spots in February is […]
Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United [Video]Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, which gives the Reds one year without defeat in the Premier League. Klopp said he was delighted with another..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published


