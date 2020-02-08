Global  

Bayern Munich stay top of Bundesliga as RB Leipzig miss two open goals

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The headline clash in the Bundesliga ended goalless, but wasn't without its moments as both sides, especially Leipzig, spurned some huge chances to win it. The result keeps Bayern's Bundesliga lead at a single point.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - live!

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, the top two teams in Germany, do battle at the Allianz Arena in a much-anticipated match-up. Will Bayern still be top of the tree...
Deutsche Welle

Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig: Will visitors retake Bundesliga top spot?

RB Leipzig will try to ensure Bayern Munich's stay as Bundesliga leaders is short-lived when they travel to the Allianz Arena on Sunday.
BBC News

