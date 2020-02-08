Bayern Munich stay top of Bundesliga as RB Leipzig miss two open goals

The headline clash in the Bundesliga ended goalless, but wasn't without its moments as both sides, especially Leipzig, spurned some huge chances to win it. The result keeps Bayern's Bundesliga lead at a single point.



