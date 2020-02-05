Global  

NHL-worst Red Wings beat league-best Bruins 3-1 for 2nd time

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou snapped a tie midway through the third period and scored an empty-net goal in the final minute, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Detroit is easily the worst team in the NHL, but the rebuilding Red Wings have defeated the league-best […]
