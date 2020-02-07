Global  

‘Birds of Prey’ Stumbles at the Box Office

NYTimes.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The DC Comics spinoff led ticket sales this weekend, but its estimated $33.3 million debut is disappointing.
News video: 'Birds of Prey' Made $4M in Previews | THR News

'Birds of Prey' Made $4M in Previews | THR News 01:40

 'Birds of Prey' Made $4M in Previews | THR News

Now Screening: 'Birds of Prey,' 'Locke & Key' & 'Honey Boy' | THR News [Video]Now Screening: 'Birds of Prey,' 'Locke & Key' & 'Honey Boy' | THR News

It's a big weekend at the box office and on streaming services! So, here's your breakdown of what to watch in THR's Now Screening.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:59Published

'Birds of Prey' disappoints at the box office, bringing in only $33.2 million its opening weekend

'Birds of Prey' disappoints at the box office, bringing in only $33.2 million its opening weekend· Warner Bros.' "Birds of Prey" won the domestic box office, but with a soft $33.2 million. · The studio projected a $45 million opening (about half of its...
Business Insider

Ignore the negative hype, 'Birds of Prey' isn't a box office disaster

Birds of Prey is the top movie at the box office in its opening weekend, with $33.3 million in U.S. ticket sales. That's not a huge opening, let's be...
Mashable

