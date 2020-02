ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Arlington, Texas, say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot by another teen who the victim had stopped from bullying another boy a few days earlier. Police Officer Christopher Cook told reporters Friday that Samuel Reynolds had said “he started having some trouble with the suspect” in the days after […]



Recent related videos from verified sources 'My heart just left my body:' Family identifies teen shot and killed by police outside Mayfair Mall A mother tells TODAY’S TMJ4 her son is the teen that was shot and killed by Wauwatosa police Sunday night outside Mayfair Mall. Investigators said the 17-year-old ran away from officers and had a.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:54Published 6 days ago Officer Killed, Another Injured By Vehicle During South Texas Traffic Stop Authorities say a vehicle slammed into a parked patrol car during a police traffic stop in Corpus Christi, killing one officer and injuring another Friday night. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:41Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Former Alabama police spokesman found guilty of raping teen BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama police spokesman was found guilty Wednesday of raping a teen relative. It took the jury 30 minutes to convict former...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



2 sisters killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two sisters were were killed and the 2-year-old son of one was wounded in a shooting at a university dormitory in Texas that police say...

Seattle Times 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this