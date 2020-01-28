Clippers’ Leonard to sit out game against Cavaliers

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is out because of a sore left knee against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. The Clippers have been monitoring the workload for Leonard, who will miss his 13th game of the season. Los Angeles is playing the second game of a back-to-back set after losing […] 👓 View full article

