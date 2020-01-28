Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Clippers’ Leonard to sit out game against Cavaliers

Clippers’ Leonard to sit out game against Cavaliers

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is out because of a sore left knee against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. The Clippers have been monitoring the workload for Leonard, who will miss his 13th game of the season. Los Angeles is playing the second game of a back-to-back set after losing […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash [Video]Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash

Kawhi Leonard Used Same Helicopter Pilot From Kobe Bryant Crash Leonard is questioning whether he will continue to use a helicopter in the wake of Bryant's death. Leonard commutes back-and-forth from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed Following Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed Following Kobe Bryant's Death

Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed Following Kobe Bryant's Death With the city of Los Angeles still mourning the Lakers star's death, the NBA has decided to postpone Tuesday night's game at Staples..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Clippers' Leonard to sit out game against Cavaliers

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is out because of a sore left knee against the Cleveland Cavaliers
FOX Sports

Leonard returns to Clippers’ lineup against Timberwolves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers in their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Leonard sat...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thenba101

NBA 101 Clippers’ Leonard to sit out game against Cavaliers https://t.co/DPO9UzNQlU https://t.co/610Cjdd6le 15 minutes ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Clippers’ Leonard to sit out game against Cavaliers https://t.co/7rF1Sa5A24 https://t.co/daR3pNq6PV 23 minutes ago

MyClippers

MyClippers Clippers' Leonard to sit out game against Cavaliers https://t.co/w90UicySZP 24 minutes ago

206SEA_

206-SEA Kawhi, Beverley to sit out game against Cavaliers The Clippers, who are playing the second game of a back-to-back,… https://t.co/BDddaT0azH 30 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Clippers' Leonard to sit out game against Cavaliers https://t.co/5UeVpE1XBt #nba https://t.co/H6BAZnVu9g 41 minutes ago

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Clippers' Leonard to sit out game against Cavaliers https://t.co/4DZWHwiDfu https://t.co/e10RdP5Xsm https://t.co/jWSJHzLRNq 44 minutes ago

telegrind

Telegrind Clippers' Leonard to sit out game against Cavaliers https://t.co/dmPRpNElVl https://t.co/jNYrRODJuG #workfromhome… https://t.co/3rVaPvNgtj 44 minutes ago

Brandonb227

Brandon MN @benmaller The Lakers have the lead against the Golden State Bandwagoners and have a couple wins above the Clippers… https://t.co/Qd7VufqJsD 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.