Mexican art critic shatters contemporary piece at art fair

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — An art critic has destroyed a contemporary piece at Mexico’s premiere art fair, setting off a spirited debate about what constitutes art. Critic Avelina Lésper said she accidentally shattered the installation Saturday at the Zona Maco art fair in Mexico City when she placed an empty soda can near it to […]
Mexican art critic's stunt shatters $20G contemporary piece

A Mexican art critic’s plan to show her disdain for a contemporary installation by setting a soda can atop the work took an unanticipated turn when the stunt...
FOXNews.com

Art critic accidentally destroys $20,000 contemporary installation at Mexico's premiere art fair


Telegraph.co.uk


