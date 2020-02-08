Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canada's Nick Taylor goes wire-to-wire to win at Pebble Beach

Canada's Nick Taylor goes wire-to-wire to win at Pebble Beach

CBC.ca Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., led wire-to-wire to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, for his second career victory on the PGA Tour.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada's Nick Taylor wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am by four strokes

Canada's Nick Taylor has won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
CTV News Also reported by •CBC.caNews24Reuters IndiaFOX SportsNYTimes.com

Taylor takes 1-shot lead over Mickelson at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Phil Mickelson and his sublime short game delivered more entertainment than all the athletes and celebrities for the Saturday show...
Seattle Times Also reported by •News24FOX SportsReuters IndiaNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

miketrider74

Mike Trider RT @cbcsports: History made. Nick Taylor becomes the first Canadian to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am🏌️‍♂️🇨🇦 https://t.co/jeq0b47Vg3 4 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Canada’s Nick Taylor goes wire-to-wire to win at Pebble Beach | CBC Sports https://t.co/z7Fi6E3HQg 7 minutes ago

CBCManitoba

CBC Manitoba Winnipeg-born Nick Taylor goes wire-to-wire to win at Pebble Beach https://t.co/80mEo1j4P0 10 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Canada's Nick Taylor goes wire-to-wire to win at Pebble Beach https://t.co/MgFd3ngQ5O 12 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Canada's Nick Taylor goes wire-to-wire to win at Pebble Beach https://t.co/f2UCfmuAIo https://t.co/zZCyobbeH0 14 minutes ago

MaryRyder013

mary ryder RT @cbcnewsbc: Abbotsford's Nick Taylor goes wire-to-wire to win at Pebble Beach https://t.co/hEBN2kYg8o https://t.co/JGKqiXIBRX 20 minutes ago

CWLangford

Chris Langford RT @CBCAlerts: Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., has won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament in California. The victory gives Taylor a s… 23 minutes ago

cbcnewsbc

CBC British Columbia Abbotsford's Nick Taylor goes wire-to-wire to win at Pebble Beach https://t.co/hEBN2kYg8o https://t.co/JGKqiXIBRX 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.