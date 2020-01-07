Global  

El Salvador standoff deepens over loan for security forces

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele called on supporters to converge around the country’s parliament Sunday after legislators refused to gather to vote on a $109 million loan to better equip the country’s security forces. Top commanders of the country’s police and military have expressed allegiance to the president during the […]
