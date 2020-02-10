Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 Oscars in purple and gold suit with No. 24

Nieve'S RT @Variety: Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with his #Oscars tuxedo https://t.co/NwJqGxE2Mr https://t.co/dWpKX2OfuL 30 seconds ago けんた RT @THR: Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with his #Oscars red carpet look https://t.co/BYOjau0Mir https://t.co/PQ1xxI1kzY 10 minutes ago Alex Desastre RT @NME: "It's for Kobe". https://t.co/Nnm3zGlreN 23 minutes ago Sophia Abolore RT @whatspoppin03: Fashion Highlight: Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in Gucci Suit #Oscar2020 📸: Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/q… 24 minutes ago NME "It's for Kobe". https://t.co/Nnm3zGlreN 26 minutes ago The Redefined Media Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing purple suit to the Oscars (photos) https://t.co/UTlyS927BZ https://t.co/bnFySj3GSp 28 minutes ago Adebayo Olumuyiwa Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing purple suit to the Oscars (photos) https://t.co/TviNFyihKM https://t.co/vk03G4tAyr 28 minutes ago Saka Temitope Sheriff Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing purple suit to the Oscars (photos) https://t.co/55GUwlIciR https://t.co/bDoe7pdR08 28 minutes ago