Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 Oscars in purple and gold suit with No. 24

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Spike Lee is making a fashion statement in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Oscars in a purple and gold suit.
News video: Spike Lee's fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars

Spike Lee's fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars 00:56

 Spike Lee's outfit for this year's Oscars ceremony was designed to be a tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

