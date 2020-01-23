Global  

Sinn Fein vows to work with like-minded parties to form government

WorldNews Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Sinn Fein vows to work with like-minded parties to form governmentSinn Fein’s president has vowed to work with like-minded parties to form Ireland’s next government after a sensational General Election performance. While it remains unclear whether it will ultimately be part of any future coalition, the support gained by Mary Lou McDonald’s party has sent shockwaves across the Irish political landscape. The final declaration of seats remains a long way off, but tallies suggest the party is set to top constituency polls across the country, challenging the 90-year power duopoly of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail. The party appears to be faring better than an exit poll that reported an extraordinary statistical three-way dead heat between the three...
