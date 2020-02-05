Global  

'The whole of France is in shock!' Judo legend Teddy Riner loses for first time ...After 154 matches spanning 10 years and two Olympic gold medals, French judoka Teddy Riner finally tasted defeat on Sunday as he lost out to Japanese rival Kageura Kokoro at the Paris Grand Slam in a monumental upset. The 24-year-old Kokoro was tipped to give Riner problems when they first met in Brasilia last year, but Riner pulled out the...
Judo champion Riner stumbles after nine years undefeated

One of sport's longest winning runs came to an end on Sunday when two-time Olympic and serial judo world champion Teddy Riner was beaten for the first time in...
France 24 Also reported by •Reuterseuronews

