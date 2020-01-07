Global  

'Homeland' Season 8 premiere tops this week's TV must-sees

'Homeland' Season 8 premiere tops this week's TV must-sees1. Homeland Season 8 debut Claire Danes is back as Carrie Mathison in the final season of the drama. Her body is healing, but her mind is still fractured following months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Meanwhile, the top priority for newly elected President Warner is to end the “forever war” in Afghanistan as he dispatches Saul to engage with the Taliban on a peacekeeping mission. Against medical advice, he asks Carrie to join him. When: Sunday on Crave 2. 92nd Annual Academy Awards Live Special The Academy of Motion Picture...
