Natalie Portman wears cape embroidered with names of snubbed female directors to Oscars

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Natalie Portman is calling attention to female directors on Hollywood's biggest night after all women directors were completely shut out.
News video: Natalie Portman’s red carpet look included a cape embroidered with the names of female directors that were snubbed

Natalie Portman’s red carpet look included a cape embroidered with the names of female directors that were snubbed 00:30

 Natalie Portman’s cape was embroidered with names of women directors who were snubbed at the Academy Awards

Natalie Portman’s Oscars Outfit Supports Snubbed Female Directors [Video]Natalie Portman’s Oscars Outfit Supports Snubbed Female Directors

Natalie Portman wore a Dior cape to the Oscars with the names of eight female directors embroidered down it, in a show of solidarity as no women were nominated in the Best Director category at the..

Natalie Portman's director tribute [Video]Natalie Portman's director tribute

Natalie Portman paid tribute to snubbed female directors with her Academy Awards outfit as she had their names embroidered onto her cape.

Recent related news from verified sources

Natalie Portman's Tribute to All the Snubbed Female Directors on Her 2020 Oscars Gown Is a Must-See

Natalie Portman is making a statement. The Oscar-winning actress hit the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday,...
Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman honours snubbed female directors with her cape

The Oscars has been criticised by many A-listers for overlooking people of colour and women in the nominations.
