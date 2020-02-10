Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brad Pitt > Hallelujah! Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar, and the world rejoices

Hallelujah! Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar, and the world rejoices

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt finally snagged his first acting Oscar for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and we couldn't be more thrilled. He's deserved it forever.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt hints at a break from acting

Brad Pitt hints at a break from acting 00:50

 Brad Pitt might be acting less after his Oscar win

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt denies hiring writers to pen his awards show speeches [Video]Brad Pitt denies hiring writers to pen his awards show speeches

Brad Pitt has denied hiring writers to script his acceptance speeches throughout the 2020 awards season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger Celebrate Oscar Wins At Governor's Ball [Video]Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger Celebrate Oscar Wins At Governor's Ball

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger and Boon Joon-ho getting their statues engraved at the 2020 Governor's Ball.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung outs its new folding Galaxy flip phone in a surprising Oscar ad

The first Unpacked event of 2020 doesn't kick off for another 36 hours, but Samsung is too excited to keep quiet. In a surprise TV ad rolling moments after Brad...
PC World

Pitt wins Oscar as supporting actor for “Once Upon a Time”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar on Sunday night, claiming the supporting actor trophy for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” Pitt...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaNewsyTMZ.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.