Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump slashes foreign aid, cuts safety net programs in new budget proposal

Trump slashes foreign aid, cuts safety net programs in new budget proposal

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump will propose on Monday a 21% cut in foreign aid and slashes to social safety net programs in his $4.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal 2021, according to senior administration officials.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump's $4.8 trillion budget likely to get thumbs-down from Congress

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget likely to get thumbs-down from Congress 01:51

 President Donald Trump&apos;s $4.8 trillion budget plan for the coming fiscal year drew a prompt rejection on Monday from congressional Democrats, who said it betrayed his promise to protect popular health and safety-net programs. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Funding For New VA Hospital In Tulsa [Video]Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Funding For New VA Hospital In Tulsa

Trump's Budget Proposal Includes Funding For New VA Hospital In Tulsa

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Trump Budget Proposal Would Overhaul Tobacco Regulation Authority [Video]Trump Budget Proposal Would Overhaul Tobacco Regulation Authority

Under the president&apos;s proposal, the Center for Tobacco Products would be part of a new agency.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump’s $4.8 Trillion Budget Would Cut Safety Net Programs and Boost Defense

The budget, while largely a messaging document, reflects the administration’s spending priorities, in stark contrast with Mr. Trump’s Democratic rivals.
NYTimes.com

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget gets chilly reception from Congress

President Donald Trump's $4.8 trillion budget plan for the coming fiscal year drew a prompt rejection on Monday from congressional Democrats, who said it...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.