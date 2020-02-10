Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brad Pitt > 'Gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins as Oscars gets underway

'Gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins as Oscars gets underway

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday by winning his first Oscar for acting as the Academy Awards ceremony got off to a rousing start.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars 01:33

 Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' This is his first Oscar win as an actor. He previously won an Academy Award for his work as a producer on '12 Years Slave.' Pitt had also...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt Wins Oscar for Supporting Actor for Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News [Video]Brad Pitt Wins Oscar for Supporting Actor for Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News

"They told me I only had 45 seconds which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said after winning the supporting actor Oscar for his role in 'Once Upon a Time in..

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 01:22Published

Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked' [Video]Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked'

Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday. Reuters report the 56-year-old snagged Best Supporting Actor in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Reuters, Pitt has already..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt's Oscars 2020 speech mocks senators for not calling John Bolton to testify at impeachment trial

After winning the first award of the 2020 Oscars, actor Brad Pitt took a shot at Republican senators who voted against calling witnesses at President Trump’s...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Oscars: Brad Pitt wins first acting gong

The Academy Awards prize-giving ceremony is underway, after controversy over a lack of diversity among the nominees. Brad Pitt has won his first Oscar for acting...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

930_jp

９さん RT @Reuters: Netflix's ‘American Factory’ - from Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground - wins for best documentary f… 6 minutes ago

PazUtzin

Paz Utzin 🌻 RT @OttawaCitizen: 'Gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins as Oscars gets underway https://t.co/BOy69bkKdR https://t.co/oM0Yj4COkl 9 minutes ago

OttawaCitizen

Ottawa Citizen 'Gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins as Oscars gets underway https://t.co/BOy69bkKdR https://t.co/oM0Yj4COkl 13 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl 'Parasite' takes early Oscar and 'gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins acting honor https://t.co/DTfkqHy6Zk via @Reuters https://t.co/CBrVNF2Xbi 20 minutes ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States 'Parasite' takes early Oscar and '… https://t.co/iYFLWb5SHV 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.