‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ — ‘Toy Story 4’ wins Oscar

NEW YORK (AP) — Talk about having a friend: “Toy Story 4” has become the first franchise to earn two animated film Oscars. The Disney and Pixar collaboration won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature. The franchise’s third installment “Toy Story 3” took home the trophy in 2011. “Toy Story 4” continued […]



