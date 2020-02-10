Korkmaz, Embiid lead 76ers past Bulls Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 118-111 on Sunday night to improve their NBA-best home record to 24-2. Ben Simmons added 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for the 76ers. Korkmaz stayed hot after netting a […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Korkmaz, Embiid lead 76ers past Bulls Korkmaz, Embiid lead 76ers past Bulls

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this TSN Furkan Korkmaz, Joel Embiid lead Philadelphia 76ers past Chicago Bulls. MORE: https://t.co/2J4r2NdnpV https://t.co/Wu7wNHGGIS 55 minutes ago Augustine Marin "Korkmaz, Embiid Lead 76ers Past Bulls" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/YEAKbJXAey 1 hour ago Bo Wetherby "Korkmaz, Embiid Lead 76ers Past Bulls" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ZFKXTYk3qf 1 hour ago