Korkmaz, Embiid lead 76ers past Bulls

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 118-111 on Sunday night to improve their NBA-best home record to 24-2. Ben Simmons added 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for the 76ers. Korkmaz stayed hot after netting a […]
