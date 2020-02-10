Oscars: Brad Pitt wins first acting gong

Monday, 10 February 2020 () The Academy Awards prize-giving ceremony is underway, after controversy over a lack of diversity among the nominees. Brad Pitt has won his first Oscar for acting while Nazi comedy Jojo Rabbit won the award for writing.
