Oscars: Brad Pitt wins first acting gong

Deutsche Welle Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The Academy Awards prize-giving ceremony is underway, after controversy over a lack of diversity among the nominees. Brad Pitt has won his first Oscar for acting while Nazi comedy Jojo Rabbit won the award for writing.
News video: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars 01:33

 Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' This is his first Oscar win as an actor. He previously won an Academy Award for his work as a producer on '12 Years Slave.' Pitt had also...

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week [Video]Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt insisted he wrote his own acceptance speeches during his memorable awards season run. Pitt was also asked about his political comments during his acceptance speech. The actor..

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam [Video]Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2020! Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Is Early Winner, Grabs His First Acting Oscar

The 56-year-old star pays tribute to his children while accepting the trophy for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in...
#Oscars2020 complete winners list: Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, 1917 and Parasite bag top honours at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2020: For the unversed, Brad Pitt won his first-ever Oscar award and dedicated the same his film's director, Quentin Tarantino. Also, check out the...
