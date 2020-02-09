Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > China slowly returns to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record

China slowly returns to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday as the government eased some restrictions on work and travel in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic that has now killed more than 900 people, mostly on the mainland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS

China coronavirus toll surges past 800, exceeds SARS 02:04

 Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 with two foreigners - a Japanese and an American - among the dead.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS [Video]Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS

Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 people as criticism grows over the leadership’s handling of the crisis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:21Published

Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News [Video]Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE. ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WHO team heads for China as coronavirus toll hit daily record

An advance team of international experts led by the World Health Organization (WHO) has left for Beijing to help investigate China's coronavirus epidemic, which...
Reuters

Chinese slow to return to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record

Sunday's death toll of 97 was the largest in a single day since the outbreak was first detected in December.
The Age


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.