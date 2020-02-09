Billy Porter wows Oscars red carpet with gold feathers, Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant
|
|
Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
"Pose" star Billy Porter had promised a surprise for Sunday's Oscars red carpet - and he delivered with a gold-filled grand entrance.
|
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
Oscars Red Carpet Fashion 01:00
Here are some of the hottest looks on this year’s Academy Awards red carpet, including styles from Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Spike Lee and Billie Eilish.
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this