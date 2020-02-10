Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > AP PHOTOS: A look at Oscars red carpet standouts

AP PHOTOS: A look at Oscars red carpet standouts

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — On an Oscars red carpet filled with dramatic dresses and designer tuxedos, Spike Lee and Natalie Portman wore clothing that made a personal and political statement. Lee paid tribute to the Kobe Bryant in a Lakers-purple jacket with the late basketball star’s 24 on its lapels and on the back, while […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars

Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars 01:06

 Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars Billie Eilish Spike Lee Sandra Oh Lilly Singh Rebel Wilson Regina King Billy Porter Mindy Kaling Laura Dern Greta Gerwig Sigourney Weaver Zazie Beetz Kristen Wiig Alfie Allen Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie Janelle Monáe

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscars 2020: Best Dressed Women on the Red Carpet [Video]Oscars 2020: Best Dressed Women on the Red Carpet

Stars took to the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 02:17Published

Joaquin Phoenix Was Absolutely Not A Camera Hog On Oscars Red Carpet [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Was Absolutely Not A Camera Hog On Oscars Red Carpet

Joaquin Phoenix stood away from Rooney Mara on the red carpet before the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday. According to Business Insider, the glamorous couple arrived together hand-in-hand. However,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billy Porter wows Oscars red carpet with gold feathers, Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant

"Pose" star Billy Porter had promised a surprise for Sunday's Oscars red carpet - and he delivered with a gold-filled grand entrance.
Reuters

Billy Porter wows Oscars red carpet with gold feathers, Spike Lee honours Kobe Bryant

"Pose" star Billy Porter had promised a surprise for Sunday's Oscars red carpet - and he delivered with a gold-filled grand entrance.
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SanjiDustarr

Sanji DustStarr RT @TooFab: Adam Driver & wife Joanne look AMAZING at the #Oscars tonight -- More photos: https://t.co/wXK6zia8T8 https://t.co/Dp372sjNYW 2 minutes ago

kriiissia

la kriss. RT @TooFab: Do blondes have more fun, Olivia Colman?! #Oscars https://t.co/wXK6zia8T8 https://t.co/EQdeOMo3Es 3 minutes ago

simplyhoran

cathryn ♡ RT @rachel_is_here: I love @Julia_Butters look. This is what I would wear to the #Oscars if I was 10 and I, too, would have a sandwich in m… 3 minutes ago

passing_random

RandomCatPassingBy RT @BritishVogue: .@JanelleMonae wore custom @RalphLauren to the #Oscars. See every look from the red carpet: https://t.co/yj5tSkxDeh https… 4 minutes ago

nathalieabroad

Nathalia Arboleda Rivadeneira RT @TooFab: Spike Lee is representing Kobe Bryant on the #Oscars red carpet tonight https://t.co/wXK6zia8T8 https://t.co/BrtSOINhiS 5 minutes ago

nathalieabroad

Nathalia Arboleda Rivadeneira RT @TooFab: .@LauraDern looks perfect on the #Oscars red carpet -- More photos: https://t.co/wXK6zia8T8 https://t.co/NhrJYKzXNk 7 minutes ago

waka__chang

ロンwakako mithuhashi☂😷🎗🌹 RT @TooFab: .@RealChalamet is sporting quite the look to the 2020 #Oscars https://t.co/wXK6zia8T8 https://t.co/7zKdMPzeD5 16 minutes ago

SheldonLynette

Lynette Sheldon RT @IndieWire: #JojoRabbit director Taika Waititi is looking sharp on the #Oscars red carpet. Take a look at more photos here: https://t.co… 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.