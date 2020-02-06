Laura Dern, Brad Pitt win first acting Oscars; Obamas' film makes Academy Awards debut

Mady Yonas Best supporting Actor: Brad Pitt Actress: Laura Dern Agreed 👍🏾 & Agreed 👍🏾 3 seconds ago Adrianne Spring RT @THR: "I think he'd be game." @mindykaling reveals the origins behind that Laura Dern and Brad Pitt tweet on the #Oscars red carpet http… 4 seconds ago 🏳️‍🌈GayMooMoo🇲🇽 RT @TIME: 🎬 Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 🎬 Actress in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern, “Marriage St… 9 seconds ago Ederic Eder #Oscars 2020 Live: Brad Pitt and Laura Dern Win Their First Acting Awards https://t.co/1soEeXgOwi 17 seconds ago Millie Vibin’ Brose 4/5 so far Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt (OUaTiH)✅ Supporting Actress: Laura Dern (Marriage Story)✅ Original Screenp… https://t.co/tGdtKnH01c 28 seconds ago The African Voice Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor - his first Oscar win Laura Dern wins best supporting actress - her first Aca… https://t.co/CbIVTJxVSj 29 seconds ago warrick brad pitt and laura dern won so i am very happy rn 1 minute ago andy bling RT @yajpeg: brad pitt supporting actor 6 way parlay renee best actress celtics cover laura dern supporting actress first half points parasi… 1 minute ago