Laura Dern wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Marriage Story'

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Laura Dern, whose Hollywood career has spanned more than four decades, won her first Oscar on Sunday for her portrayal of a ruthless divorce lawyer in domestic drama "Marriage Story."
News video: Laura Dern Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actress

Laura Dern Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actress 02:26

 Watch Laura Dern's Oscar 2020 acceptance speech for Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Nora Fanshaw in MARRIAGE STORY. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Laura Dern Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actress [Video]Laura Dern Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actress

Her performance as Nora Fanshaw in &quot;Marriage Story&quot; also won her accolades at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and the BAFTAs.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Laura Dern on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam [Video]Lin-Manuel Miranda and Laura Dern on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2020! Lin-Manuel Miranda and Laura Dern meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Laura Dern Wins Her First Oscar the Day Before Her 54th Birthday

Laura Dern has done it. After a career of many decades, Dern has finally won her first Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role as the lawyer in Marriage Story....
E! Online

Oscars 2020 Live Updates: Laura Dern wins Best Supporting actress for Marriage Story

Oscars 2020: While we can't wait to see the deserving winners the red carpet of the event has just started
Bollywood Life

