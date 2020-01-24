Global  

Chinese slow to return to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record

The Age Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Sunday's death toll of 97 was the largest in a single day since the outbreak was first detected in December.
News video: Coronavirus death toll passes SARS

Coronavirus death toll passes SARS 01:33

 The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, data from Chinese authorities showed, as millions of Chinese prepare to go back to work. Emer McCarthy reports.

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..

China slowly gets back to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record

Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday as the government eased some restrictions on working during a coronavirus epidemic...
China slowly returns to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record

Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday as the government eased some restrictions on work and travel in the wake of the...
