Chinese slow to return to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record

Sunday's death toll of 97 was the largest in a single day since the outbreak was first detected in December.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:58Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources China slowly gets back to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday as the government eased some restrictions on working during a coronavirus epidemic...

Reuters 3 hours ago



China slowly returns to work as coronavirus toll hits daily record Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday as the government eased some restrictions on work and travel in the wake of the...

Reuters 8 hours ago





Tweets about this