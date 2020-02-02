Global  

Canadian leading WHO team going to China, where coronavirus death toll tops 900

CBC.ca Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Dr Bruce Aylward, a Canadian physician, is leading a World Health Organization-assembled team that will investigate China's coronavirus epidemic, which authorities said Sunday has claimed 908 lives on the mainland.
