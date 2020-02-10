Global  

Oscars: Janelle Monáe, Chris Rock, Steve Martin skewer Academy Awards for lack of diversity

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Janelle Monae and Chris Rock roasted issues with diversity at the Oscars during the start of the 92nd annual Academy Awards Sunday night.
Steve Martin and Chris Rock joke Oscars went hostless because of Twitter

Steve Martin and Chris Rock joke Oscars went hostless because of Twitter

 In the absence of a host, Chris Rock and Steve Martin kicked off the 2020 Academy Awards with a hilarious opening monologue.

