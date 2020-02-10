Bontempelli grounds Bulldogs amid hype Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

New captain Marcus Bontempelli won’t let his Western Bulldogs get carried away with the external hype surrounding the AFL club this year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this all-afl-news New TheAge article .. Title: Bontempelli grounds Bulldogs amid hype Article Length: Medium Tone: strong positive… https://t.co/oYxOx0I4tx 4 days ago The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: New captain Marcus Bontempelli won’t let his Western Bulldogs get carried away with the external hype surrounding the #AF… 4 days ago Real Footy (AFL) New captain Marcus Bontempelli won’t let his Western Bulldogs get carried away with the external hype surrounding t… https://t.co/bsGZstpBST 4 days ago